    SOFME, CCATT partner for joint medical training [Image 1 of 5]

    SOFME, CCATT partner for joint medical training

    QATAR

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Edmond Fenton (left), Special Operations Task Group-Central command surgeon, shows Capt. Jason Valladares (middle), 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Critical Care Air Transport Team doctor, and Tech. Sgt. Johanna Maloney (right), 91st Expeditionary Aerial Refueling Squadron flight medicine technician, a trauma ruck at Al Udeid Air Base, Dec. 14, 2022. The Special Operations Forces Medical Element partnered with the CCATT for a joint medical training. The training consisted of a classroom portion, followed by hands-on practice on a MC-130J Commando II aircraft to prepare for future critical care patient movements in theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 04:50
    Photo ID: 7600466
    VIRIN: 221213-F-KB004-1008
    Resolution: 5217x3471
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOFME, CCATT partner for joint medical training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    IDMT
    379 EAES
    CCATT
    SOCCENT
    SOFME

