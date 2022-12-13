SOFME, CCATT partner for joint medical training

Capt. Edmond Fenton (left), Special Operations Task Group-Central command surgeon, shows Capt. Jason Valladares (middle), 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Critical Care Air Transport Team doctor, and Tech. Sgt. Johanna Maloney (right), 91st Expeditionary Aerial Refueling Squadron flight medicine technician, a trauma ruck at Al Udeid Air Base, Dec. 14, 2022. The Special Operations Forces Medical Element partnered with the CCATT for a joint medical training. The training consisted of a classroom portion, followed by hands-on practice on a MC-130J Commando II aircraft to prepare for future critical care patient movements in theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

