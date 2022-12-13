Capt. Edmond Fenton, Special Operations Task Group-Central command surgeon, opens a trauma ruck during joint medical training at Al Udeid Air Base, Dec. 14, 2022. The Special Operations Forces Medical Element partnered with the CCATT for a joint medical training. The training consisted of a classroom portion, followed by hands-on practice on a MC-130J Commando II aircraft to prepare for future critical care patient movements in theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 04:50
|Photo ID:
|7600467
|VIRIN:
|221213-F-KB004-1016
|Resolution:
|4640x3087
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOFME, CCATT partner for joint medical training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
