Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOFME, CCATT partner for joint medical training [Image 4 of 5]

    SOFME, CCATT partner for joint medical training

    QATAR

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara Fales  

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Sanderson, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, and Staff Sgt. Kaleb Specht, Special Operations independent duty medical technician, secure a simulated patient to a stretcher during joint medical training at Al Udeid Air Base, Dec. 14, 2022. The Special Operations Forces Medical Element partnered with the CCATT for a joint medical training. The training consisted of a classroom portion, followed by hands-on practice on a MC-130J Commando II aircraft to prepare for future critical care patient movements in theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 04:50
    Photo ID: 7600469
    VIRIN: 221214-F-DN236-0010
    Resolution: 5168x3680
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOFME, CCATT partner for joint medical training [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SOFME, CCATT partner for joint medical training
    SOFME, CCATT partner for joint medical training
    SOFME, CCATT partner for joint medical training
    SOFME, CCATT partner for joint medical training
    SOFME, CCATT partner for joint medical training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    IDMT
    379 EAES
    CCATT
    SOCCENT
    SOFME

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT