SOFME, CCATT partner for joint medical training

U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Sanderson, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, and Staff Sgt. Kaleb Specht, Special Operations independent duty medical technician, secure a simulated patient to a stretcher during joint medical training at Al Udeid Air Base, Dec. 14, 2022. The Special Operations Forces Medical Element partnered with the CCATT for a joint medical training. The training consisted of a classroom portion, followed by hands-on practice on a MC-130J Commando II aircraft to prepare for future critical care patient movements in theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)

