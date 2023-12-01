Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Showcases Training at SNA’s 35th National Symposium [Image 5 of 5]

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Showcases Training at SNA’s 35th National Symposium

    CRYSTAL CITY, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by SCSTC Public Affairs 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    230112-N-N0443-3003 CRYSTAL CITY, Va. (Jan. 12, 2023) Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) AEGIS Training and Readiness Center’s (ATRC) Instructor, Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Joshua Weber, provides a demonstration of the Aegis Virtual Maintenance Trainer (VMT) to U.S. 3rd Fleet’s Deputy Commander, Rear Adm. Larry Watkins, during the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 35th National Symposium, Jan. 12. The trainer is part of the Director, Surface Warfare’s (OPNAV N96) program of record, Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment-Combat Systems (STAVE-CS), which was introduced in 2015 as a means to provide better quality training resulting in more rapid qualifications of our Sailors. Instructional systems and simulated physical environments provide watchstanders and maintainers the ability to gain proficiency through repeatable exercises, drills, and evolutions ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Surface Combat Systems Training Command)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Location: CRYSTAL CITY, VA, US
    NETC
    RRL
    SCSTC
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command
    STAVE-CS
    SNA National Symposium 2023

