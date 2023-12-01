Surface Combat Systems Training Command Showcases Training at SNA’s 35th National Symposium

230112-N-N0443-3003 CRYSTAL CITY, Va. (Jan. 12, 2023) Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) AEGIS Training and Readiness Center’s (ATRC) Instructor, Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Joshua Weber, provides a demonstration of the Aegis Virtual Maintenance Trainer (VMT) to U.S. 3rd Fleet’s Deputy Commander, Rear Adm. Larry Watkins, during the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 35th National Symposium, Jan. 12. The trainer is part of the Director, Surface Warfare’s (OPNAV N96) program of record, Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment-Combat Systems (STAVE-CS), which was introduced in 2015 as a means to provide better quality training resulting in more rapid qualifications of our Sailors. Instructional systems and simulated physical environments provide watchstanders and maintainers the ability to gain proficiency through repeatable exercises, drills, and evolutions ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Surface Combat Systems Training Command)

