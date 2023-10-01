Surface Combat Systems Training Command Showcases Training at SNA’s 35th National Symposium

230110-N-N0443-3015 CRYSTAL CITY, Va. (Jan. 10, 2023) Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) educates the surface warfare community on how they mold Sailors into Combat Systems Warfighters who are prepared to fight, win and return home safely during the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 35th National Symposium, Jan. 10 - 12. SCSTC’s exhibit showcases Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment-Combat Systems (STAVE-CS) / Ready Relevant Training (RRL) training solutions to include the Aegis Virtual Maintenance Trainer (VMT), Sonar Dome Rubber Window (SDRW) VMT, Aegis Computer Network Technician (ACNT) Part-Task Trainer (PTT), and M240 Bravo Machine Gun and 9mm Multiple Interactive Learning Objective (MILO) demonstrations. With over 6,500 staff and students across 12 global locations, SCSTC delivers training to 35,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 700 international Sailors from 22 partner nations annually. With surface community partners and force development counterparts, SCSTC provides system and platform specific combat systems training to a growing surface Navy. SCSTC’s overall mission is to train the fleet so that our Navy can fight and win! (U.S. Navy photo by Surface Combat Systems Training Command)

