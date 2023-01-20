Surface Combat Systems Training Command Showcases Training at SNA’s 35th National Symposium

Photo By SCSTC Public Affairs | 230112-N-N0443-3003 CRYSTAL CITY, Va. (Jan. 12, 2023) Surface Combat Systems Training...... read more read more Photo By SCSTC Public Affairs | 230112-N-N0443-3003 CRYSTAL CITY, Va. (Jan. 12, 2023) Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) AEGIS Training and Readiness Center’s (ATRC) Instructor, Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Joshua Weber, provides a demonstration of the Aegis Virtual Maintenance Trainer (VMT) to U.S. 3rd Fleet’s Deputy Commander, Rear Adm. Larry Watkins, during the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 35th National Symposium, Jan. 12. The trainer is part of the Director, Surface Warfare’s (OPNAV N96) program of record, Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment-Combat Systems (STAVE-CS), which was introduced in 2015 as a means to provide better quality training resulting in more rapid qualifications of our Sailors. Instructional systems and simulated physical environments provide watchstanders and maintainers the ability to gain proficiency through repeatable exercises, drills, and evolutions ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Surface Combat Systems Training Command) see less | View Image Page

CRYSTAL CITY, Va. – For the eighth year, Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) educated the surface warfare community on how they mold Sailors into Combat Systems Warfighters who are prepared to fight, win and return home safely during the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 35th National Symposium, Jan. 10 - 12.



SCSTC is part of the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), led by Rear Adm. Pete Garvin. With over 6,500 staff and students across 12 global locations, SCSTC delivers training to 35,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 700 international Sailors from 22 partner nations annually. With surface community partners and force development counterparts, SCSTC provides system and platform specific combat systems training to a growing surface Navy. Their overall mission is to train the fleet so that our Navy can fight and win!



In alignment with the previous year’s theme, the 2023 SNA National Symposium theme was “Getting Ready: Sharpening Our Competitive Edge,” which emphasized readiness and maintaining the Surface Force Competitive Edge.



“How we train our warfighters directly impacts combat readiness,” explained Capt. George A. Kessler, Jr., SCSTC’s commodore. “SNA attendees were able to get a firsthand look at how SCSTC is ensuring our warfighters possess the tactical and technical competence and proficiency needed to execute the mission across the spectrum of operations in today’s challenging environment.”



SCSTC’s exhibit showcased Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment – Combat Systems (STAVE-CS) / Ready Relevant Training (RRL) training solutions to include the Aegis Virtual Maintenance Trainer (VMT), Sonar Dome Rubber Window (SDRW) VMT, Aegis Computer Network Technician (ACNT) Part-Task Trainer (PTT), and M240 Bravo Machine Gun and 9mm Multiple Interactive Learning Objective (MILO) demonstrations. These trainers are part of the Director, Surface Warfare’s (OPNAV N96) program of record, STAVE-CS, which was introduced in 2015 as a means to provide better quality training resulting in more rapid qualifications of our Sailors.



“Strategic competition at sea is not an amorphous concept but an everyday reality,” Kessler said. “Training must pace combat systems modernization and therefore, SCSTC is adapting and implementing innovative ways to train our future warfighting force such as delivering STAVE training systems to the waterfront. We are providing the high-end tactical training needed to guarantee our warfighters are ready to execute the mission – whenever, and wherever called.”



Mr. Brian Deters, SCSTC’s executive director, says teamwork was key for this all hands’ strategic communications effort.



“SNA National 2023 was an incredible display of teamwork between headquarters and our learning sites, SCSTC AEGIS Training and Readiness Center, SCSTC San Diego, and SCSTC Great Lakes; Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity; and our industry partners,” he said. “We educated a large population of military, government, and industry personnel about our vital RRL and STAVE-CS training solutions and demonstrated that our warfighters are prepared to deter, fight and win.”



Surface Navy Association (SNA) was incorporated in 1985 to promote greater coordination and communication among those in the military, business, and academic communities who share a common interest in Surface Warfare while supporting the activities of Surface Forces.



For information on the Surface Navy Association, visit

http://www.navysna.org/



For information about the Surface Combat Systems Training Command, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/SCSTC



Visit SCSTC on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/SurfaceCombatSystemsTrainingCommand