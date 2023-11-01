230111-N-N0443-3012 CRYSTAL CITY, Va. (Jan. 11, 2023) Rear Adm. James Kirk (left), commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3, stops by Surface Combat Systems Training Command’s (SCSTC) exhibit during the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 35th National Symposium, Jan. 11. Capt. George A. Kessler, Jr. (right), commodore, and Mr. Mat Swanson, program analyst for SCSTC’s technical support department, N9, provide an overview of how SCSTC is bringing Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment (STAVE) training systems to the waterfront. STAVE is the Director, Surface Warfare’s (OPNAV N96) program of record, which was introduced in 2015 as a means to provide better quality training resulting in more rapid qualifications of our Sailors. Instructional systems and simulated physical environments provide watchstanders and maintainers the ability to gain proficiency through repeatable exercises, drills, and evolutions ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Surface Combat Systems Training Command)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 10:26 Photo ID: 7599411 VIRIN: 230111-N-N0443-3012 Resolution: 960x1280 Size: 357.19 KB Location: CRYSTAL CITY, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Surface Combat Systems Training Command Showcases Training at SNA’s 35th National Symposium [Image 5 of 5], by SCSTC Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.