Chief Master Sgt. Danielle Barnes (left), 8th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, and Dr. (Col.) Rene Saenz, 8th Medical Group commander, hang a The Joint Commission certificate at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 18, 2023. In October 2022, the 8th MDG underwent the detailed inspection and passed, nationally accrediting them as a high-quality medical clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
Med Hawks become TJC certified
