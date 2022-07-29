Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Med Hawks become TJC certified [Image 2 of 6]

    Med Hawks become TJC certified

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Lydia Payne (left), 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron allergy and immunology technician, gives a bandage to Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert, 8th Fighter Wing public affairs technician, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 18, 2023. The immunization services were one of the many services inspected during the 8th Medical Group’s The Joint Commission accreditation process, helping the group achieve a successful rating. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 02:33
    VIRIN: 230118-F-MZ237-1038
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    This work, Med Hawks become TJC certified [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Indo-Pacific

