Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Med Hawks become TJC certified [Image 5 of 6]

    Med Hawks become TJC certified

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. (Maj.) Joshua Dalzell (left), 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron pharmacist, assists a customer at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 18, 2023. The pharmacy provides convenient items for patients such as cold packs to quickly alleviate flu-like symptoms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 02:33
    Photo ID: 7598943
    VIRIN: 230118-F-MZ237-1004
    Resolution: 5240x3363
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Med Hawks become TJC certified [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Med Hawks become TJC certified
    Med Hawks become TJC certified
    Med Hawks become TJC certified
    Med Hawks become TJC certified
    Med Hawks become TJC certified
    Med Hawks become TJC certified

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Med Hawks become TJC certified

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT