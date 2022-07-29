Dr. (Maj.) Joshua Dalzell (left), 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron pharmacist, assists a customer at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 18, 2023. The pharmacy provides convenient items for patients such as cold packs to quickly alleviate flu-like symptoms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 02:33
|Photo ID:
|7598943
|VIRIN:
|230118-F-MZ237-1004
|Resolution:
|5240x3363
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Med Hawks become TJC certified [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Med Hawks become TJC certified
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT