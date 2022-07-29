Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Med Hawks become TJC certified [Image 3 of 6]

    Med Hawks become TJC certified

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Leaders with the 8th Medical Group take a group photo with a The Joint Commission (TJC) certificate at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 18, 2023. The TJC inspection evaluates a medical facilities safety procures, training levels and records for all doctors, nurses and technicians, equipment quality and patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 02:33
    Photo ID: 7598941
    VIRIN: 230118-F-MZ237-1027
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Med Hawks become TJC certified [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Med Hawks become TJC certified
    Med Hawks become TJC certified
    Med Hawks become TJC certified
    Med Hawks become TJC certified
    Med Hawks become TJC certified
    Med Hawks become TJC certified

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Med Hawks become TJC certified

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT