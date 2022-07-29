Senior Airman Michael Coughlin, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical laboratory technician, looks at a sample at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 18, 2023. Lab technicians can examine samples to identify any abnormalities in a patient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 02:33
|Photo ID:
|7598939
|VIRIN:
|230118-F-MZ237-1048
|Resolution:
|5451x3627
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Med Hawks become TJC certified [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Med Hawks become TJC certified
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT