Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston speaks to soldiers and community members during his visit at the Tower Barracks Theatre. He answered questions and coined outstanding soldiers who were recognized by their leadership.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 04:41 Photo ID: 7596872 VIRIN: 230120-A-GT592-1005 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 4.24 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Visits the Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Emma Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.