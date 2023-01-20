Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston speaks to soldiers and community members during his visit at the Tower Barracks Theatre. He answered questions and coined outstanding soldiers who were recognized by their leadership.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 04:41
|Photo ID:
|7596872
|VIRIN:
|230120-A-GT592-1005
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Visits the Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Emma Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT