Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 04:41 Photo ID: 7596870 VIRIN: 230120-A-GT592-1003 Resolution: 3470x5213 Size: 3.7 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Visits the Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Emma Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.