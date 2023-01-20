Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Visits the Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 4 of 5]

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Visits the Grafenwoehr Training Area

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Emma Roberts 

    AFN Bavaria

    Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston speaks to soldiers during the in-processing brief for soldiers who have just arrived at the garrison at building 244 on Tower Barracks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 04:41
    Photo ID: 7596871
    VIRIN: 230120-A-GT592-1004
    Resolution: 2628x3948
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Visits the Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Emma Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Visits the Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Visits the Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Visits the Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Visits the Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Visits the Grafenwoehr Training Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SMA
    ARMY
    USAG Bavaria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT