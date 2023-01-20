Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Visits the Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 2 of 5]

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Visits the Grafenwoehr Training Area

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Emma Roberts 

    AFN Bavaria

    Segeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston attends a reenlistment ceremony at the 7th Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Grafenwoehr, Germany.

    This work, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Visits the Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Emma Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Grafenwoehr
    SMA
    ARMY
    Michael Grinston
    7NCOA

