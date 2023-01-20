Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston spent time at the 7th Noncommissioned Officer Academy in the Grafenwoehr Training Area. He awarded coins to outstanding soldiers, ate lunch with current Basic Leader Course students, and attended a very special reenlistment ceremony.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 04:41 Photo ID: 7596868 VIRIN: 230120-A-GT592-1001 Resolution: 3116x4665 Size: 2.79 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Visits the Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Emma Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.