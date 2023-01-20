Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston spent time at the 7th Noncommissioned Officer Academy in the Grafenwoehr Training Area. He awarded coins to outstanding soldiers, ate lunch with current Basic Leader Course students, and attended a very special reenlistment ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 04:41
|Photo ID:
|7596868
|VIRIN:
|230120-A-GT592-1001
|Resolution:
|3116x4665
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Visits the Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Emma Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT