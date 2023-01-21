Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace Assumes Command of the 80th Training Command

Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace stands holding the unit colors of the 80th Training Command (TASS) as her orders are being read, showing she is now the commander of the 80th.
Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace is the first female commander in the 105-year
history of the 80th Training Command.
The 80th Training Command Welcomes its First Female Commander
