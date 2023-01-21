Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. accepts the 80th Training Commands colors [Image 1 of 5]

    Brig. Gen. accepts the 80th Training Commands colors

    NORTH CHESTERFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Starla Lewis 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Incoming 80th Training Command (TASS) commander, Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace, accepts the unit colors from Maj. Gen. Eugene LeBoeuf, the Deputy Command General, United States Army Command. The passing of the colors represents the change of command in leadership.
    Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace is the first female commander in the 105-year history of the 80th Training Command (TASS).

    Date Taken: 01.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 14:50
    Photo ID: 7596625
    VIRIN: 230121-A-SL089-077
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: NORTH CHESTERFIELD, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

