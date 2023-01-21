Incoming 80th Training Command (TASS) commander, Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace, accepts the unit colors from Maj. Gen. Eugene LeBoeuf, the Deputy Command General, United States Army Command. The passing of the colors represents the change of command in leadership.

Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace is the first female commander in the 105-year history of the 80th Training Command (TASS).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2023 Date Posted: 01.22.2023 14:50 Photo ID: 7596625 VIRIN: 230121-A-SL089-077 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.66 MB Location: NORTH CHESTERFIELD, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. accepts the 80th Training Commands colors [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Starla Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.