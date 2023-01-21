Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace addresses the 80th Training Command (TASS) for the

first time as their new commander.

Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace is the first female commander in the 105-year

history of the 80th Training Command.

This work, Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace Addresses the Command, by SSG Starla Lewis