    380th Army Reserve Band [Image 5 of 5]

    380th Army Reserve Band

    NORTH CHESTERFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Starla Lewis 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    The 380th Army Reserve Band, 99th Reserve Division under the direction of
    Chief Warrant Office 3 Eric Flowers, plays in support of Brig. Gen. Wallace's Assumption of Command Ceremony.
    Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace is the first female commander in the 105-year
    history of the 80th Training Command (TASS).

    Date Taken: 01.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 14:50
    Photo ID: 7596629
    VIRIN: 230121-A-SL089-773
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: NORTH CHESTERFIELD, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 380th Army Reserve Band [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Starla Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brig. Gen. accepts the 80th Training Commands colors
    Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace Assumes Command of the 80th Training Command
    Welcome to the 80th Training Command family Mr. Johnathan Powell
    Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace Addresses the Command
    380th Army Reserve Band

    The 80th Training Command Welcomes its First Female Commander

    Army band
    Assumption of command
    United States Army Reserve Command
    80th Training Command

