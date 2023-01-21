The 380th Army Reserve Band, 99th Reserve Division under the direction of

Chief Warrant Office 3 Eric Flowers, plays in support of Brig. Gen. Wallace's Assumption of Command Ceremony.

Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace is the first female commander in the 105-year

history of the 80th Training Command (TASS).

