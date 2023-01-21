The 380th Army Reserve Band, 99th Reserve Division under the direction of
Chief Warrant Office 3 Eric Flowers, plays in support of Brig. Gen. Wallace's Assumption of Command Ceremony.
Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace is the first female commander in the 105-year
history of the 80th Training Command (TASS).
This work, 380th Army Reserve Band [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Starla Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 80th Training Command Welcomes its First Female Commander
