Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace's husband, Mr. Johnathan Powell, is seen here being presented with a gift welcoming him to the 80th Training Command family.

Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace is the first female commander in the 105-year

history of the 80th Training Command (TASS).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2023 Date Posted: 01.22.2023 14:50 Photo ID: 7596627 VIRIN: 230121-A-SL089-503 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.53 MB Location: NORTH CHESTERFIELD, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Welcome to the 80th Training Command family Mr. Johnathan Powell [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Starla Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.