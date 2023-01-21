Welcome to the 80th Training Command family Mr. Johnathan Powell

Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace's husband, Mr. Johnathan Powell, is seen here being presented with a gift welcoming him to the 80th Training Command family.
Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace is the first female commander in the 105-year
history of the 80th Training Command (TASS).
The 80th Training Command Welcomes its First Female Commander
