Sailors Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

230120-N-WD859-1017 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 20, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Zjehiah Herrera, assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, sings a song during a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr Day on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Jan. 20, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, VAQ-140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Colosanti)

