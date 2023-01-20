Sailors Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

230120-N-WD859-1078 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 20, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd class Lorenza Rohlehr, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), left, answers questions during an interview at a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Colosanti)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 04:13
|Photo ID:
|7596440
|VIRIN:
|230120-N-WD859-1078
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|792.72 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
