230120-N-WD859-1068 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 20, 2023) Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), cuts a cake with Sailors from the American Diversity and Heritage Observance Committee to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Colosanti)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.22.2023 04:13 Photo ID: 7596443 VIRIN: 230120-N-WD859-1068 Resolution: 5754x4110 Size: 2.3 MB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day [Image 9 of 9], by SN Ryan Colosanti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.