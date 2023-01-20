Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day [Image 7 of 9]

    Sailors Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Colosanti 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230120-N-WD859-1099 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 20, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd class Daesha Anderson-Sills, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd class Ranesha Johnson, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), serve cake during a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Colosanti)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 04:13
    Photo ID: 7596441
    VIRIN: 230120-N-WD859-1099
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 969.61 KB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day [Image 9 of 9], by SN Ryan Colosanti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    Sailors Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    Sailors Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    Sailors Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    Sailors Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    Sailors Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    Sailors Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    Sailors Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    Sailors Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    MLK Day
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Deployment
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT