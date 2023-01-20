Sailors Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

230120-N-WD859-1005 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 20, 2023) An information board made aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Colosanti)

