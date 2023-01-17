Osan chaplains are called to serve

U.S. Air Force 51st Fighter Wing Chaplains and Religious Ministry professionals pose for a photo at the construction site of the new chapel, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2023. They provide spiritual and emotional support to service members and the greater Osan AB community by guiding, advocating for and working to bolster the resilience of Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

