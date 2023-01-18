Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan chaplains are called to serve [Image 1 of 6]

    Osan chaplains are called to serve

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Alex Lu, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, gifts a cold weather beanie to Airman 1st Class Joshua Matthews, 5th Reconnaissance Squadron air ground equipment specialist at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 18, 2023. As part of their mission, Lu and other chaplains frequently visit units to strengthen morale and to check on the well-being of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 01:08
    Photo ID: 7594623
    VIRIN: 230118-F-NX702-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.45 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan chaplains are called to serve [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan chaplains are called to serve
    Osan chaplains are called to serve
    Osan chaplains are called to serve
    Osan chaplains are called to serve
    Osan chaplains are called to serve
    Osan chaplains are called to serve

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Osan chaplains are called to serve

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Chaplain
    Osan AB
    51st Fighter Wing
    Religious Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT