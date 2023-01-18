Osan chaplains are called to serve

U.S. Air Force Capt. Alex Lu, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, gifts a cold weather beanie to Airman 1st Class Joshua Matthews, 5th Reconnaissance Squadron air ground equipment specialist at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 18, 2023. As part of their mission, Lu and other chaplains frequently visit units to strengthen morale and to check on the well-being of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

Date Taken: 01.18.2023
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR