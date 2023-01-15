U.S. Air Force Capt. Tarvick Linder, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, delivers a sermon during Protestant church service at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 15, 2023.The chaplain’s responsibilities include performing religious rites, conducting worship services and providing confidential counseling. They have an important role in the commander’s program for operational stress control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
Osan chaplains are called to serve
