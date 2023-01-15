Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan chaplains are called to serve

    Osan chaplains are called to serve

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Tarvick Linder, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, delivers a sermon during Protestant church service at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 15, 2023.The chaplain’s responsibilities include performing religious rites, conducting worship services and providing confidential counseling. They have an important role in the commander’s program for operational stress control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2023
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan chaplains are called to serve [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    Chaplain
    Osan AB
    51st Fighter Wing
    Religious Affairs

