    Osan chaplains are called to serve [Image 3 of 6]

    Osan chaplains are called to serve

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Phillip O’Neill, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, leads Sunday Mass at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 15, 2023. Chaplains are bound to an unbreakable 100 percent confidentially. They cannot disclose what a service member or family shares in confidence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

