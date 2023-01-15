U.S. Air Force Capt. Tarvick Linder, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, and the praise team lead the congregation in song during Protestant church service at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 15, 2023. As spiritual leaders, chaplains are relied upon for faith and personal guidance. They are also advocates for Airmen and consult with leadership on moral, ethical and quality-of-life issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 01:08
|Photo ID:
|7594628
|VIRIN:
|230115-F-NX702-1034
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|26.26 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan chaplains are called to serve [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan chaplains are called to serve
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT