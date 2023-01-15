Osan chaplains are called to serve

U.S. Air Force Capt. Tarvick Linder, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, and the praise team lead the congregation in song during Protestant church service at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 15, 2023. As spiritual leaders, chaplains are relied upon for faith and personal guidance. They are also advocates for Airmen and consult with leadership on moral, ethical and quality-of-life issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

