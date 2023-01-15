Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan chaplains are called to serve

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Tarvick Linder, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, and the praise team lead the congregation in song during Protestant church service at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 15, 2023. As spiritual leaders, chaplains are relied upon for faith and personal guidance. They are also advocates for Airmen and consult with leadership on moral, ethical and quality-of-life issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 01:08
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    USAF
    Chaplain
    Osan AB
    51st Fighter Wing
    Religious Affairs

