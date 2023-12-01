Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    309th AMU launch and catch F-16s [Image 7 of 7]

    309th AMU launch and catch F-16s

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Coger 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Yasha Werner, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, marshalls an F-16 Fighting Falcon, Jan. 12, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th Maintenance Group plays a pivotal role in conducting safe training for over 400 pilots annually, by generating more than 30,000 sorties and 37,000 flight hours each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 21:22
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    This work, 309th AMU launch and catch F-16s [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    TAGS

    F-16
    Luke AFB
    Fighter Jet
    Fighting Falcon
    Arizona
    309th Fighter Squadron

