309th AMU launch and catch F-16s

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Yasha Werner, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, marshalls an F-16 Fighting Falcon, Jan. 12, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th Maintenance Group plays a pivotal role in conducting safe training for over 400 pilots annually, by generating more than 30,000 sorties and 37,000 flight hours each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

