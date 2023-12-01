Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    309th AMU launch and catch F-16s [Image 6 of 7]

    309th AMU launch and catch F-16s

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Coger 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron, sits on the flightline at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 12, 2023. The F-16’s cockpit and its bubble canopy give the pilot unobstructed forward and upward vision, and greatly improved vision over the side and to the rear which is crucial in air-to-air combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 21:22
    Photo ID: 7594486
    VIRIN: 230112-F-AL900-1131
    Resolution: 5882x3309
    Size: 8.41 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    This work, 309th AMU launch and catch F-16s [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    TAGS

    F-16
    Luke AFB
    Fighter Jet
    Fighting Falcon
    Arizona
    309th Fighter Squadron

