309th AMU launch and catch F-16s

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron, flies over Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 12, 2023. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that provides a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

