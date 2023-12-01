An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron, flies over Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 12, 2023. Luke AFB is home to the 56th Fighter Wing which is the largest fighter wing in the world and the U.S. Air Force’s primary active-duty fighter pilot training wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)
Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 21:21
Photo ID:
|7594482
VIRIN:
|230112-F-AL900-1068
Resolution:
|3184x2123
Size:
|3.32 MB
Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
Web Views:
|5
Downloads:
|0
This work, 309th AMU launch and catch F-16s [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
