309th AMU launch and catch F-16s

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron, flies over Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 12, 2023. Luke AFB is home to the 56th Fighter Wing which is the largest fighter wing in the world and the U.S. Air Force’s primary active-duty fighter pilot training wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

