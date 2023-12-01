Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    309th AMU launch and catch F-16s [Image 2 of 7]

    309th AMU launch and catch F-16s

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Coger 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron, flies over Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 12, 2023. Luke AFB is home to the 56th Fighter Wing which is the largest fighter wing in the world and the U.S. Air Force’s primary active-duty fighter pilot training wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

    This work, 309th AMU launch and catch F-16s [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

