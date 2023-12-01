309th AMU launch and catch F-16s

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Yasha Werner, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, marshalls an F-16 Fighting Falcon, Jan. 12, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke AFB trains more than 3,000 maintenance technicians and over 100 mission ready crew chiefs each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

