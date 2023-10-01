Staff Sgt. Jordan Gilchrist, 735th Air Mobility Squadron air terminal operation center ramp controller, directs a 25th Infantry Division light-medium tactical vehicle into a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2022. ATOC is the focal point in which all information relating to airlift traffic flow and aerial port operations is received, processed and conveyed to each functional area as well as to the chain of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 19:08
|Photo ID:
|7594297
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-KU549-1002
|Resolution:
|7127x5091
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 535th AS Supports U.S. Army Gunnery Sustainment Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
