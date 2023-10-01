535th AS Supports U.S. Army Gunnery Sustainment Exercise

Staff Sgt. Jordan Gilchrist, 735th Air Mobility Squadron air terminal operation center ramp controller, directs a 25th Infantry Division light-medium tactical vehicle into a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2022. ATOC is the focal point in which all information relating to airlift traffic flow and aerial port operations is received, processed and conveyed to each functional area as well as to the chain of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

