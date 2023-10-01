535th AS Supports U.S. Army Gunnery Sustainment Exercise

Senior Airman Andrew Girard, 535th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, directs a 25th Infantry Division light-medium tactical vehicle off of a C-17 Globemaster III at Hilo, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2022. Equipment was transported to the Island of Hawaii for a gunnery sustainment exercise that will allow Soldiers to qualify on several weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US