Senior Airman Andrew Girard, 535th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, directs a 25th Infantry Division light-medium tactical vehicle off of a C-17 Globemaster III at Hilo, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2022. Equipment was transported to the Island of Hawaii for a gunnery sustainment exercise that will allow Soldiers to qualify on several weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 19:08
|Photo ID:
|7594302
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-KU549-1007
|Resolution:
|7685x5489
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 535th AS Supports U.S. Army Gunnery Sustainment Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
