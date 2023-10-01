535th AS Supports U.S. Army Gunnery Sustainment Exercise

Members of the 593d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, rest on a C-17 Globemaster III while flying to the Island of Hawaii to participate in Operation PIKO, Jan. 10, 2022. Operation PIKO is a series of tactical exercises which simultaneously maintain Soldier’s weapons proficiency and strengthen air, land and sea deployment capabilities within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)
