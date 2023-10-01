Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    535th AS Supports U.S. Army Gunnery Sustainment Exercise [Image 7 of 7]

    535th AS Supports U.S. Army Gunnery Sustainment Exercise

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Major Harold Montross, 535th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, checks the runway before taking off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2022. Montross flew members of the 593d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division to the Island of Hawaii in support of Operation PIKO, a gunnery sustainment exercise that will allow Soldiers to qualify on several weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 19:08
    Photo ID: 7594303
    VIRIN: 230110-F-KU549-1005
    Resolution: 6922x4944
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 535th AS Supports U.S. Army Gunnery Sustainment Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    535th Airlift Squadron
    735th Air Mobility Squadron
    Gunnery Sustainment Exercise

