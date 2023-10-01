535th AS Supports U.S. Army Gunnery Sustainment Exercise

Major Harold Montross, 535th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, checks the runway before taking off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2022. Montross flew members of the 593d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division to the Island of Hawaii in support of Operation PIKO, a gunnery sustainment exercise that will allow Soldiers to qualify on several weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)
