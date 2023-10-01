535th AS Supports U.S. Army Gunnery Sustainment Exercise

Staff Sgt. Willem Mitstifer, 535th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, directs a Soldier assigned to the 593d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, while loading cargo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2022. Loadmasters direct and secure cargo while working hand-in-hand with joint and total force partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US