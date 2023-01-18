Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Brigade’s 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB [Image 5 of 5]

    Raider Brigade’s 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB

    01.18.2023

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry learn to properly prepare a Tactical Combat Casualty Care card in order to earn their Expert Infantry Badge or Expert Soldier Badge on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2023.The Expert Soldier Badge is effectively the same as the Expert Infantryman Badge, introduced in 1943. Both badges are awarded to soldiers who pass a gamut of tests, including measurements of physical fitness, weapon proficiency and land navigation. The soldier badge was created for all other personnel in the service to be tested on those basic combat tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Summer Parish)

    This work, Raider Brigade’s 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EIB
    ESB
    EFMB 2023

