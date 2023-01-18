Raider Brigade’s 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB

Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry learn to properly prepare a Tactical Combat Casualty Care card in order to earn their Expert Infantry Badge or Expert Soldier Badge on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2023.The Expert Soldier Badge is effectively the same as the Expert Infantryman Badge, introduced in 1943. Both badges are awarded to soldiers who pass a gamut of tests, including measurements of physical fitness, weapon proficiency and land navigation. The soldier badge was created for all other personnel in the service to be tested on those basic combat tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Summer Parish)

