    Raider Brigade’s 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB [Image 1 of 5]

    Raider Brigade’s 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB

    GA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Maj. Patrick Connelly 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division low crawl with a casualty to prepare for earning their Expert Field Medical Badge on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2023. In order to earn the badge candidates must complete a written test, a physical fitness assessment, a land navigation course both day and night, various warrior skills, tactical combat casualty care, and evacuation lanes, a 12-mile foot march, and disassemble, reassemble and perform a functions check on their M4; validating themselves as Army medical professionals and distinguishing themselves amongst their peers. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Summer Parish)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 10:27
    Photo ID: 7593435
    VIRIN: 230118-A-WS018-001
    Resolution: 6219x3553
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: GA, US
    EIB
    ESB
    EFMB 2023

