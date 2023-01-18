Raider Brigade’s 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB

Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division low crawl with a casualty to prepare for earning their Expert Field Medical Badge on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2023. In order to earn the badge candidates must complete a written test, a physical fitness assessment, a land navigation course both day and night, various warrior skills, tactical combat casualty care, and evacuation lanes, a 12-mile foot march, and disassemble, reassemble and perform a functions check on their M4; validating themselves as Army medical professionals and distinguishing themselves amongst their peers. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Summer Parish)

