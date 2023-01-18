Raider Brigade’s 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB

Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division learn to disassemble a 12 gauge shotgun while training for their Expert Infantry Badge at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2023. The Expert Infantry Badge is a silver and enamel rectangular bar-shaped badge with a width of 3 inches (76 mm). There is an Infantry Blue field with a Model 1795 Springfield Arsenal Musket superimposed. The Springfield Model 1795 Musket was a .69 caliber flintlock musket invented by Eli Whitney and manufactured in the late 18th century and early 19th century at both the Springfield and Harper’s Ferry U.S. Armories. In fact, the Model 1795 was the first musket to be produced in the United States.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Summer Parish)

