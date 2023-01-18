Raider Brigade’s 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB

Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division learn to treat a head wound in order to earn the Expert Soldier Badge on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2023. The ESB's introduction came amid the Army shifting from counterterrorism to training for conventional warfare, something that service planners have stressed will move small-unit tactics and individual soldier skills to center stage. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Summer Parish)

