    Raider Brigade’s 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB [Image 4 of 5]

    Raider Brigade’s 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB

    GA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Maj. Patrick Connelly 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division learn to make a splint in order to earn their Expert Infantry Badge or Expert Soldier Badge on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2023. US Army expert skill badges recognize Soldiers who have proven by test that they meet or exceed the highest standards of knowledge and performance in targeted skills. The Army recognizes three expert skill badges: the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB), and the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB). Soldiers must meet the exacting standards established by the badge proponents to be awarded the badge. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Summer Parish)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Brigade’s 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Patrick Connelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EIB
    ESB
    EFMB 2023

