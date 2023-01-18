Raider Brigade’s 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB

Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division learn to make a splint in order to earn their Expert Infantry Badge or Expert Soldier Badge on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2023. US Army expert skill badges recognize Soldiers who have proven by test that they meet or exceed the highest standards of knowledge and performance in targeted skills. The Army recognizes three expert skill badges: the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB), and the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB). Soldiers must meet the exacting standards established by the badge proponents to be awarded the badge. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Summer Parish)

