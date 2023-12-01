Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Badge ceremony recognizes Italian Firefighters [Image 5 of 5]

    Badge ceremony recognizes Italian Firefighters

    ITALY

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy – U.S. Army Garrison Italy firefighter Claudio Valentini (right) smiles at one of his colleagues' son after he received his badge during the Firefighters Badge Ceremony Jan. 12, 2023. At the event, three Italian firefighters who work for the USAG Italy Fire Department were presented their badges after completing their training.

    This work, Badge ceremony recognizes Italian Firefighters [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

