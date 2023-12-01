VICENZA, Italy – U.S. Army Garrison Italy firefighter Claudio Valentini (right) smiles at one of his colleagues' son after he received his badge during the Firefighters Badge Ceremony Jan. 12, 2023. At the event, three Italian firefighters who work for the USAG Italy Fire Department were presented their badges after completing their training.
This work, Badge ceremony recognizes Italian Firefighters [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Badge ceremony recognizes Italian Firefighters
