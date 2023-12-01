Badge ceremony recognizes Italian Firefighters

VICENZA, Italy – U.S. Army Garrison Italy firefighter Claudio Valentini (right) smiles at one of his colleagues' son after he received his badge during the Firefighters Badge Ceremony Jan. 12, 2023. At the event, three Italian firefighters who work for the USAG Italy Fire Department were presented their badges after completing their training.

