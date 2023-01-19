Badge ceremony recognizes Italian Firefighters

Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy – Debora, a spouse of one of the recipients Claudio Valentini (right)...... read more read more Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy – Debora, a spouse of one of the recipients Claudio Valentini (right) pins her husband during the Firefighters Badge Ceremony held at the Fire Station on Caserma Del Din Jan. 12, 2023. At the event, three Italian firefighters who work for the U.S. Army Garrison Italy Fire Department were presented their badges after completing their courses in Vicenza. They travelled to Ansbach, Germany for the final testing and evaluations, all in English. The USAG Italy Fire Department will conduct a training academy each year to continue to provide trained and qualified firefighters across the garrison in support of the people who live and work on the installations. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy - Three U.S. Army Garrison Italy Fire Department firefighters were presented their badges in a pinning ceremony last week.

Italian firefighters Alessandro Bauce, Davide Miozzo and Claudio Valentini received their badge at the fire station on Caserma Del Din Jan. 12, 2023.



Luca Giaretta, battalion chief of Fire Prevention Office, who has been working since 2002, said this was a first of its kind ceremony for Italian Firefighters.



“It's really a positive thing because it also encourages Italians to take American courses that specialize them as regards the American part, since they already have the Italian one,” Giaretta said.



Instructors evaluated their skills to meet international standards to be certified as Firefighter I, Hazardous Materials Operations, and Emergency Medical Responders, said USAG Italy Fire Chief Kenneth Helgerson.



“These courses prepare them to operate safely by wearing protective gear, using hose and ladders, and to understand firefighting, medical care, and hazardous materials emergencies,” said Helgerson.



In addition to the technical aspect of the training, Helgerson added that an important component of the new firefighter program is learning how to work well as a part of a team.



“Every response requires each firefighter to work together and they have to count on each other for a safe and successful outcome. They live in the station together and spend more time with each other than their own families, so it does create a family feel in the stations,” he said.



Firefighters’ family and friends also gathered at the station to witness the badge pinning. Debora, a spouse of one of the recipients Claudio Valentini, pinned her husband at the ceremony.



“Working at the fire department is like working in a big family,” she said.

Her husband is enthusiastic about the training he attended.



“This type of training is challenging and an added value to my previous 15-year experience while working at the fire department in Padova,” said Valentini.



After completing their courses here, firefighters travelled to Ansbach, Germany for the final testing and evaluations, all in English.

Miozzo said that he couldn’t complete the trainings sooner because of the break due to the pandemic. Now, he is happy and hopes to continue developing his skills.



“I hope to continue this way and keep learning more and more,” he said. “At the station there is a great atmosphere every time we start our shift.”



In the future, the fire department will conduct a training academy each year to continue to provide trained and qualified firefighters across the garrison in support of the people who live and work on the installations.



“The training is necessary to have an emergency response team as capable and as effective as possible for all types of emergencies that might occur,” highlighted Helgerson.





