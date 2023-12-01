VICENZA, Italy – From left to right, U.S. Army Garrison Firefighters Davide Miozzo Claudio Valentini, Alessandro Bauce and Fire Chief Kenneth Helgerson prepare to cut a cake after the Firefighters Badge Ceremony held at the Fire Station on Caserma Del Din Jan. 12, 2023. At the event, Firefighters’ family and friends also gathered at the station to witness the badge pinning.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 07:33
|Photo ID:
|7593193
|VIRIN:
|230112-A-LU220-128
|Resolution:
|2700x1977
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Badge ceremony recognizes Italian Firefighters [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
